Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,512 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.34% of RealPage worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,194,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,455,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,936,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,805,000 after purchasing an additional 187,399 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. 254,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,308.41, a P/E ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.06%. equities analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other RealPage news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Blount sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,882,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800,546 shares of company stock valued at $94,309,877 in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

