SegWit2x [Futures] (CRYPTO:B2X) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SegWit2x [Futures] (CURRENCY:B2X) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One SegWit2x [Futures] coin can now be purchased for $145.27 or 0.01009480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Negocie Coins and HitBTC. Over the last week, SegWit2x [Futures] has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. SegWit2x [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.85 million worth of SegWit2x [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00818239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014401 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00172332 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SegWit2x [Futures] Profile

The official message board for SegWit2x [Futures] is medium.com/@Segwit2X. The official website for SegWit2x [Futures] is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Segwit_2X.

SegWit2x [Futures] Coin Trading

SegWit2x [Futures] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Negocie Coins, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase SegWit2x [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x [Futures] must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SegWit2x [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

