Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $4,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,046,766 shares in the company, valued at $254,587,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,767 shares of company stock worth $34,281,485. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95,715.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

WARNING: “Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sei-investments-co-purchases-52392-shares-of-gilead-sciences-inc-gild-updated-updated.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.