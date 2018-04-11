Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Select Energy Services (WTTR) Share Price

Headlines about Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Select Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3646949790542 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Alan Burnett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $407,611.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

