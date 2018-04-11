Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.12 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and $96,020.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Lykke Exchange and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00815191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00172065 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00064476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,447,546 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Gatecoin, Tidex, OKEx, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.