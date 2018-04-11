SelfSell (SSC) Market Cap Tops $0.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $727,504.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00855917 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014343 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00175856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to purchase SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

