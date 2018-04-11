Analyzing ONEOK (OKE) & Sempra Energy (SRE)

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ONEOK and Sempra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 0 6 8 0 2.57 Sempra Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56

ONEOK presently has a consensus price target of $60.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Sempra Energy has a consensus price target of $119.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Sempra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than ONEOK.

Volatility and Risk

ONEOK has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ONEOK and Sempra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $12.17 billion 1.98 $387.84 million $1.76 33.31 Sempra Energy $11.21 billion 2.54 $257.00 million $5.42 20.54

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Sempra Energy. Sempra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and Sempra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 3.19% 10.46% 3.19% Sempra Energy 2.28% 8.86% 2.76%

Dividends

ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ONEOK pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sempra Energy pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONEOK has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Sempra Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. ONEOK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ONEOK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ONEOK beats Sempra Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. This segment also sells, distributes, and transports natural gas. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. The company's Sempra South American Utilities segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in electric transmission, distribution, and generation infrastructure facilities. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas transmission pipelines; liquid petroleum gas and ethane systems; electric generation facilities; a natural gas distribution utility; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals, as well as associated storage terminals. The company's Sempra Renewables segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in LNG, and natural gas midstream assets and operations in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

