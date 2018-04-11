Semtech (SMTC) VP Marc Pegulu Sells 2,000 Shares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Marc Pegulu sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $86,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Pegulu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Marc Pegulu sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $82,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 861,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,868. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Semtech has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,704.08, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 339,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

