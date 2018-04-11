Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sensata Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.2078385057095 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

ST stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 41,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,440. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $8,762.57, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $840.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $204,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $262,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,720 shares of company stock worth $738,942. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

