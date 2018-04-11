Sether Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Sether token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $111,968.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00838342 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014500 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172308 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Sether

Sether’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,169,684 tokens. Sether’s official website is www.sether.io. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Token Trading

Sether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

