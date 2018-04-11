Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Severfield (LON:SFR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 100 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 91 ($1.29) price target on shares of Severfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

LON SFR opened at GBX 73.50 ($1.04) on Tuesday. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.24).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the design, manufacturing and fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It also manufactures metal decking products; and steel beams, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

