SFE Investment Counsel Has $4.39 Million Stake in Wells Fargo (WFC)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo comprises approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254,862.64, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

