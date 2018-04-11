SHACoin (SHA) Hits One Day Volume of $37,929.00

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One SHACoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SHACoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $37,929.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHACoin has traded up 64.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.05833870 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin Coin Profile

SHACoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org. The official website for SHACoin is www.shacoin2.com.

SHACoin Coin Trading

SHACoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy SHACoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHACoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHACoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

