ShadowCash (CRYPTO:SDC) Price Hits $0.0947 on Exchanges

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. ShadowCash has a total market cap of $634,249.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShadowCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. In the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded 63% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008431 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000623 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010752 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ShadowCash Profile

ShadowCash (SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io. The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShadowCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

