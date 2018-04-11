Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sharps Compliance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6350912613303 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,236. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47, a PE ratio of -112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

