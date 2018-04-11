Deutsche Bank AG Sells 42,596 Shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,596 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Shaw Communications worth $27,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,876,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,473,000 after buying an additional 368,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 777,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,666.10, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 113.10%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

