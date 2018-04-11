Cardiome Pharma Corp (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) insider Sheila Grant sold 7,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$17,951.18.

Shares of TSE:COM opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. Cardiome Pharma Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.64 and a twelve month high of C$6.06.

Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 million. Cardiome Pharma had a negative return on equity of 101.85% and a negative net margin of 110.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cardiome Pharma Corp (COM) Insider Sheila Grant Sells 7,943 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sheila-grant-sells-7943-shares-of-cardiome-pharma-corp-com-stock-updated.html.

Cardiome Pharma Company Profile

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiome Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiome Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.