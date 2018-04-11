Shelton Capital Management Sells 77,649 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 77,649 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 875,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,064,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares in the last quarter. MPI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,359,000. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. 12,012,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $78,636.88, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,030. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shelton Capital Management Sells 77,649 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/shelton-capital-management-sells-77649-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom-updated-updated-updated.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.