Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Share Price

News stories about Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sherwin-Williams earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.5252016315005 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.33.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $389.69. The company had a trading volume of 386,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,574.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $308.30 and a twelve month high of $435.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

