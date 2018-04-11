Shire (LON:SHP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Shire (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Shire to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($59.36) to GBX 4,100 ($57.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Shire from GBX 7,500 ($106.01) to GBX 8,000 ($113.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,650 ($65.72).

Shire stock traded down GBX 63.50 ($0.90) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,589.50 ($50.73). 2,168,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a twelve month low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,021 ($70.97).

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

