Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shire (SHP)

Shire (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($66.43) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHP. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Shire from GBX 7,500 ($106.01) to GBX 8,000 ($113.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded Shire to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($59.36) to GBX 4,100 ($57.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,650 ($65.72).

Shares of LON SHP traded down GBX 55.50 ($0.78) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,653 ($51.63). 2,277,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a 12 month low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,021 ($70.97).

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

