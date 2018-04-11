Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shopify Inc (US) earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 46.0850700885381 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vetr raised shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify Inc (US) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.53. 1,202,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,807. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $11,880.37, a PE ratio of -284.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US)’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

