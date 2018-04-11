Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage issued a corporate rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of AMER opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Amerisur Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.38).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shore Capital Initiates Coverage on Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/shore-capital-begins-coverage-on-amerisur-resources-amer-updated.html.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc is an independent full-cycle oil and gas company. The Company’s principal activity is investing in oil and gas exploration and development in South America, principally in Paraguay and Colombia. It operates through oil exploration and development segment. It operates in Colombia, Paraguay and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.