Regional Health (RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,197 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 412,842 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RHE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 733,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,987. Regional Health has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.10.

About Regional Health

Regional Health Properties, Inc operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions. The company's facilities provide a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, such as skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

