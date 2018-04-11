Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (IMUC) Grows By 4.8%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,062,440 shares, a growth of 4.8% from the February 28th total of 2,922,510 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,078,842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IMUC stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,435. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is developing immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s cancer immunotherapies target cancer stem cells (CSCs), which are the drivers of tumor growth and disease recurrence. Its product candidate is ICT-107, which is in phase III testing.

