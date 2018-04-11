Shutterstock (SSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 276,377 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,939,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 137,849 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 26,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,070. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,715.75, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

