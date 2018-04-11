Sicart Associates LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $38,636,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,812,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,584,853 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.32. 56,003,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,357,215. The company has a market cap of $458,786.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. MED started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.04 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.16.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

