Contrasting SIGA Technologies (SIGA) and Grifols (GRFS)

Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) and SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grifols and SIGA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols $4.88 billion 2.88 $749.04 million $1.10 18.71 SIGA Technologies $12.26 million 40.23 -$36.23 million N/A N/A

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than SIGA Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grifols and SIGA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols 1 2 2 0 2.20 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grifols currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Grifols’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grifols is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Grifols shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grifols has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grifols and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols 15.46% 18.53% 6.07% SIGA Technologies -295.39% N/A -23.75%

Dividends

Grifols pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SIGA Technologies does not pay a dividend. Grifols pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grifols beats SIGA Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield). TPOXX is an investigational product that is not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment of smallpox or any other indication. The Company relies on and uses third parties known as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture TPOXX. The Company identified a lead pre-clinical drug candidate with activity against four serotypes of the virus and which has shown efficacy in a murine model of disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.