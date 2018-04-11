Signal Token Market Cap Tops $0.00 (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Signal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, ForkDelta, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Signal Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20,297.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signal Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00790017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00174229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Signal Token Token Profile

Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens. Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr.

Signal Token Token Trading

Signal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signal Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

