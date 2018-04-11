Brokers Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q4 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.86 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Signature Bank to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Signature Bank stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.84. 570,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,091. The stock has a market cap of $7,478.24, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $161.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

