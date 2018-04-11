Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.69 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province.

