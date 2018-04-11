BlackRock Throgmorton (LON:THRG) Insider Simon Beart Acquires 4,939 Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton (LON:THRG) insider Simon Beart acquired 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £23,460.25 ($33,159.36).

Simon Beart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Simon Beart purchased 150 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 495 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £742.50 ($1,049.47).

On Monday, February 12th, Simon Beart purchased 158 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £742.60 ($1,049.61).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Simon Beart bought 152 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £741.76 ($1,048.42).

LON THRG traded up GBX 508.90 ($7.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 514 ($7.27). 126,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,428. BlackRock Throgmorton has a 1-year low of GBX 372.50 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 497 ($7.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton’s previous dividend of $2.00.

BlackRock Throgmorton Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in the United Kingdom smaller companies and mid-capitalization companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

