Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Simon Property Group (SPG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,443,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 2.6% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Simon Property Group worth $591,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 822.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $153.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,883. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $147.28 and a 1-year high of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $49,145.95, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.61.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

