Simple Token (OST) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Simple Token (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Simple Token has a market capitalization of $44.93 million and $2.22 million worth of Simple Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. During the last week, Simple Token has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00859246 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00040538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00176098 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00063219 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Simple Token was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Simple Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,515,753 tokens. Simple Token’s official website is ost.com. Simple Token’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Simple Token is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Simple Token is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Simple Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi. It is not presently possible to purchase Simple Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

