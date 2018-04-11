SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media stories about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.4444389031831 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ SINA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.52. 593,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,177. SINA has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6,974.11, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that SINA will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

