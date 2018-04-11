SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0501082531126 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NASDAQ SINA traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $100.52. 588,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,586. SINA has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $6,974.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

