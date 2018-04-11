Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHI. Citigroup upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:SHI opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,753.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

