UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE SITE traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. 177,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $3,076.73, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.38 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $433,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $903,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,371,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,300. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

