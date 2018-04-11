Six Flags (SIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 price target on shares of Six Flags and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

SIX opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Six Flags has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5,177.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Six Flags had a net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $256.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of Six Flags stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $6,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,514.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of Six Flags stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $39,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,018. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Six Flags by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Six Flags by 1,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Six Flags by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

