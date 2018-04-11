Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) EVP Mark A. Nason Sells 16,701 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 16,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $673,718.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,374.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark A. Nason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark A. Nason sold 156 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $6,552.00.

SKX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,450.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $42.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $970.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.39 million. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3,831.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 249,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,750,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,235,000 after purchasing an additional 145,698 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,128,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 264,497 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.42 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

