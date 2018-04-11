SkyWest (SKYW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with unmatched value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 17,000 employees. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on SkyWest from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 151,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,577. The firm has a market cap of $2,824.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $797.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry Vais sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 39,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,200,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,781,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth $218,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

