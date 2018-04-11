Smart Investment Fund Token Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (CRYPTO:SIFT)

Smart Investment Fund Token (CURRENCY:SIFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Smart Investment Fund Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00024117 BTC on popular exchanges. Smart Investment Fund Token has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $0.00 worth of Smart Investment Fund Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smart Investment Fund Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00849979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014451 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Smart Investment Fund Token Token Profile

Smart Investment Fund Token launched on August 1st, 2017. Smart Investment Fund Token’s total supply is 722,935 tokens. Smart Investment Fund Token’s official website is smartift.com. Smart Investment Fund Token’s official Twitter account is @smartift.

Smart Investment Fund Token Token Trading

Smart Investment Fund Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Smart Investment Fund Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Investment Fund Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smart Investment Fund Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

