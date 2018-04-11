Smart Money Group LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 268,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,707. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

