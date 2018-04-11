Smart Money Group LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in iShares Inc. (BATS:ACWV)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Inc. (BATS:ACWV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. iShares comprises 1.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 72,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 41,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

ACWV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

