97,065 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises 4.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. RPTC Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 418,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 42,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,801. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

