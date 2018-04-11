Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Smart Sand (SND) a $10.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray set a $10.00 target price on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SND. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Smart Sand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Smart Sand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $6.75 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 792,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.49, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 3.49. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.96 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smart Sand by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,667,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,534,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 230,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 122,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 847,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 596,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

