SmartBillions (CRYPTO:SMART) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

SmartBillions (CURRENCY:SMART) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One SmartBillions token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00009494 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartBillions has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $0.00 worth of SmartBillions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartBillions has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,910.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.06102700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $652.84 or 0.09456780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.01659780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.02409730 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00203295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00075535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00594159 BTC.

SmartBillions Token Profile

SmartBillions (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. SmartBillions’ total supply is 7,852,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,089,117 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartBillions is /r/SmartBillions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartBillions’ official Twitter account is @smartbns and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartBillions’ official website is smartbillions.com.

SmartBillions Token Trading

SmartBillions can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy SmartBillions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartBillions must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartBillions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

