SmartCash Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $73.85 million and approximately $52,028.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,900.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.06100610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.39 or 0.09473850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.01659440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.02408260 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00203398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00076715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00599231 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,474,473,690 coins and its circulating supply is 873,429,411 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

