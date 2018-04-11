SmartCash (SMART) Price Up 11.7% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $76.10 million and approximately $53,340.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,956.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.83 or 0.06296870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.24 or 0.09747860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.44 or 0.01678470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.02441840 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00210020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00609208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010221 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,475,187,621 coins and its circulating supply is 874,143,342 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

