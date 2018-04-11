SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SmartFinancial an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Beaumont Wicks bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,480 shares of company stock valued at $762,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.27, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.16. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 5.69%. equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

